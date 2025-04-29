Tulsa District, Fort Riley Soldiers conduct mutually beneficial tower demolition in Kansas

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Soldier from the 82nd Engineer Battalion, 1st Infantry Division, uses an exothermic torch to cut a fallen radio repeater tower in Teterville, Kansas, April 23, 2025. The Fort Riley Soldiers used explosives to bring the obsolete tower down, and segmented it for transport on behalf of the Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.