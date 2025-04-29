Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tulsa District, Fort Riley Soldiers conduct mutually beneficial tower demolition in Kansas [Image 9 of 9]

    04.22.2025

    Photo by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    A Soldier from the 82nd Engineer Battalion, 1st Infantry Division, uses an exothermic torch to cut a fallen radio repeater tower in Teterville, Kansas, April 23, 2025. The Fort Riley Soldiers used explosives to bring the obsolete tower down, and segmented it for transport on behalf of the Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

    Date Taken: 04.22.2025
    Date Posted: 05.05.2025 15:21
    Photo ID: 9015808
    VIRIN: 250423-A-PO406-8272
    Resolution: 4144x5556
    Size: 16.53 MB
    Location: KANSAS, US
