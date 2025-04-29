Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tulsa District, Fort Riley Soldiers conduct mutually beneficial tower demolition in Kansas [Image 8 of 9]

    Tulsa District, Fort Riley Soldiers conduct mutually beneficial tower demolition in Kansas

    KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2025

    Photo by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Soldiers from the 82nd Engineer Battalion, 1st Infantry Division, use an exothermic torch to cut a fallen radio repeater tower in Teterville, Kansas, April 23, 2025. The Fort Riley Soldiers used explosives to bring down the tower for the Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and gained unique training in the process.

    Date Taken: 04.22.2025
    Date Posted: 05.05.2025 15:22
    Photo ID: 9015786
    VIRIN: 250423-A-PO406-8218
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 2.38 MB
    Location: KANSAS, US
