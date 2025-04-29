A company guidon waves in the Kansas wind while Soldiers from the 82nd Engineer Battalion, 1st Infantry Division out of Fort Riley, remove a radio repeater tower after felling the tower with explosives, and segmenting it with demolition equipment, April 23, 2025. The engineers removed the obsolete tower at the request of the Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to help the district save money, reduce risks to public safety and gain beneficial training.
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2025 15:26
|Photo ID:
|9015754
|VIRIN:
|250423-A-PO406-8466
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|9.04 MB
|Location:
|KANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tulsa District, Fort Riley Soldiers conduct mutually beneficial tower demolition in Kansas [Image 9 of 9], by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Tulsa District, Fort Riley Soldiers conduct mutually beneficial tower demolition in Kansas
No keywords found.