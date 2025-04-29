Tulsa District, Fort Riley Soldiers conduct mutually beneficial tower demolition in Kansas

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Soldier from the 82nd Engineer Battalion, 1st Infantry Division, uses an industrial grade cutter to segment a radio repeater tower after felling the structure in Teterville, Kansas, April 23, 2025. Fort Riley Soldiers used explosives to bring down the obsolete tower at the request of the Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Kansas Area Office.