Tulsa District, Fort Riley Soldiers conduct mutually beneficial tower demolition in Kansas

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers from the 82nd Engineer Battalion, 1st Infantry Division drill and hammer holes into a concrete base that supported guidewires for a radio repeater tower in Teterville, Kansas, April 23, 2025. The Fort Riley Soldiers removed the 60-year-old tower on behalf of the Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Kansas Area Office, to help the district save money and support public safety.