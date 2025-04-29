Tulsa District, Fort Riley Soldiers conduct mutually beneficial tower demolition in Kansas

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A company guidon waves in the Kansas wind as Soldiers from the 82nd Engineer Battalion, 1st Infantry Division out of Fort Riley, remove a radio repeater tower after felling the tower with explosives, and segmenting it with demolition equipment, April 23, 2025. The engineers used explosives to remove the obsolete tower at the request of the Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.