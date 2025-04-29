Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tulsa District, Fort Riley Soldiers conduct mutually beneficial tower demolition in Kansas [Image 6 of 9]

    KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2025

    Photo by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    A company guidon waves in the Kansas wind as Soldiers from the 82nd Engineer Battalion, 1st Infantry Division out of Fort Riley, remove a radio repeater tower after felling the tower with explosives, and segmenting it with demolition equipment, April 23, 2025. The engineers used explosives to remove the obsolete tower at the request of the Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

    Date Taken: 04.22.2025
    Date Posted: 05.05.2025 15:24
    Photo ID: 9015758
    VIRIN: 250423-A-PO406-8482
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 11.92 MB
    Location: KANSAS, US
    This work, Tulsa District, Fort Riley Soldiers conduct mutually beneficial tower demolition in Kansas [Image 9 of 9], by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

