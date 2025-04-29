Tulsa District, Fort Riley Soldiers conduct mutually beneficial tower demolition in Kansas

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers from the 82nd Engineer Battalion, 1st Infantry Division, segment a guidewire after felling a radio repeater tower in Teterville, Kansas, April 23, 2025. The Fort Riley Soldiers used explosives to bring down the obsolete tower, then segmented it for easy removal for the Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.