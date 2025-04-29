165th C-130J Supports POMPOC Jumps

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Paratroopers from the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force load onto a C-130J Super Hercules at the Savannah, Air National Guard Base in Savannah, Georgia, prior to a static line airborne jump training mission, May 2, 2025, as part of the Parachute Operation Mishap Preventative Orientation Course (POMPOC). The 165th Airlift Wing provided airlift for jump training during POMPOC, held at the Air Dominance Center in Savannah, Georgia, from April 28 to May 2. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Morgan R. Whitehouse) (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Morgan R. Whitehouse)