165th C-130J Supports POMPOC Jumps

Paratroopers from the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force perform a static line airborne jump from a C-130J Super Hercules over Plantation Airpark, Sylvania, Georgia, May 2, 2025, as part of the Parachute Operation Mishap Preventative Orientation Course (POMPOC). The 165th AW provided airlift for jump training during POMPOC, held at the Air Dominance Center in Savannah, Georgia, from April 28 to May 2. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Morgan R. Whitehouse)