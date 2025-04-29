165th C-130J Supports POMPOC Jumps

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Carly McCue, left, loadmaster, 165th Airlift Wing (AW), Georgia Air National Guard, talks with paratroopers prior to a static line airborne jump over Plantation Airpark, Sylvania, Georgia, May 2, 2025. The 165th AW provided C-130J Super Hercules airlift for jump training during the Parachute Operation Mishap Preventative Orientation Course, held at the Air Dominance Center in Savannah, Georgia, from April 28 to May 2. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Morgan R. Whitehouse)