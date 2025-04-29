165th C-130J Supports POMPOC Jumps

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Aircrew from the 165th Airlift Wing (AW), Georgia Air National Guard, conduct a pre-flight brief with U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force paratroopers prior to take off from the Savannah Air National Guard Base in Savannah, Georgia, for a static line airborne jump training mission May 2, 2025. The 165th AW provided C-130J Super Hercules airlift for jump training during the Parachute Operation Mishap Preventative Orientation Course, held at the Air Dominance Center from April 28 to May 2. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Morgan R. Whitehouse)