165th C-130J Supports POMPOC Jumps

U.S. Army paratroopers prepare to perform a static line airborne jump from a C-130J Super Hercules over Plantation Airpark, Sylvania, Georgia, during the Parachute Operation Mishap Preventative Orientation Course (POMPOC) May 2, 2025. The 165th Airlift Wing provided airlift for jump training during POMPOC, held at the Air Dominance Center in Savannah, Georgia, from April 28 to May 2. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Morgan R. Whitehouse)