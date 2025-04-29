165th C-130J Supports POMPOC Jumps

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Loadmasters with the 165th Airlift Wing (AW), Georgia Air National Guard, sit on the ramp of a C-130J Super Hercules after a static line airborne jump training mission over Plantation Airpark, Sylvania, Georgia, May 2, 2025. The 165th AW provided airlift for jump training during the Parachute Operation Mishap Preventative Orientation Course, held at the Air Dominance Center in Savannah, Georgia, from April 28 to May 2. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Morgan R. Whitehouse)