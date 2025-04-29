165th C-130J Supports POMPOC Jumps

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Caitlin McBride, loadmaster, 165th Airlift Wing (AW), Georgia Air National Guard, tightens cables on a C-130J Super Hercules prior to take off from the Savannah Air National Guard Base in Savannah, Georgia, for a static line airborne jump training mission May 2, 2025. The 165th AW provided airlift for jump training during the Parachute Operation Mishap Preventative Orientation Course, held at the Air Dominance Center from April 28 to May 2. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Morgan R. Whitehouse)