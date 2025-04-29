Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    165th C-130J Supports POMPOC Jumps [Image 1 of 15]

    165th C-130J Supports POMPOC Jumps

    SYLVANIA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Morgan Whitehouse 

    165th Airlift Wing

    A loadmaster with the 165th Airlift Wing (AW), Georgia Air National Guard, helps a U.S. Army jumpmaster pull static lines onto a C-130J Super Hercules after a static line airborne jump over Plantation Airpark, Sylvania, Georgia, May 2, 2025. The 165th AW provided airlift for jump training during the Parachute Operation Mishap Preventative Orientation Course, held at the Air Dominance Center in Savannah, Georgia, from April 28 to May 2. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Morgan R. Whitehouse)

    Date Taken: 05.02.2025
    Date Posted: 05.04.2025 12:34
    Photo ID: 9012907
    VIRIN: 250502-Z-MT804-1000
    Resolution: 4598x3284
    Size: 3.29 MB
    Location: SYLVANIA, GEORGIA, US
    Air National Guard
    C-130J
    Paratrooper
    National Guard
    C-130J Super Hercules

