DPAA Recovery Operations 25-2VN

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Matthew DeFelice, an archeologist and scientific recovery expert (SRE) with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA), Scientific Analysis Directorate, explains the wet screening station to John Figuerres, DPAA acting deputy director for operations, during a recovery operation in Vietnam on March 9, 2025. DPAA’s mission is to provide the fullest possible accounting for our missing personnel to their families and the nation; there are currently 1,572 missing U.S. personnel from the Vietnam War. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl Chloe Zimmerer)