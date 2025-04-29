Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DPAA Recovery Operations 25-2VN [Image 5 of 15]

    A LUOI, VIETNAM

    04.12.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

    Vietnamese Space and Air Defense, Sr. Col. Thai Hong Truong, left, and U.S. Navy Lt. Patrick Hennessey, a team leader with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA), pose for a photo in Vietnam on April 11, 2025. Communication and relationships between the Vietnam Office for Seeking Missing Persons officials, DPAA's Vietnam detachment and recovery team leadership, serve to propel progress in achieving the fullest possible accounting of missing personnel during the recovery mission. The partnership and dedication shared between the United States and Vietnam makes these missions possible. There are approximately 1,572 missing personnel from the Vietnam War. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl Chloe Zimmerer)

    Date Taken: 04.12.2025
    Date Posted: 05.02.2025 21:15
    Photo ID: 9011604
    VIRIN: 250411-M-YD117-1221
    Resolution: 3931x5893
    Size: 1.12 MB
    Location: A LUOI, VN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

