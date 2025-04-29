DPAA Recovery Operations 25-2VN

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Vietnamese Space and Air Defense, Sr. Col. Thai Hong Truong, left, and U.S. Navy Lt. Patrick Hennessey, a team leader with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA), pose for a photo in Vietnam on April 11, 2025. Communication and relationships between the Vietnam Office for Seeking Missing Persons officials, DPAA's Vietnam detachment and recovery team leadership, serve to propel progress in achieving the fullest possible accounting of missing personnel during the recovery mission. The partnership and dedication shared between the United States and Vietnam makes these missions possible. There are approximately 1,572 missing personnel from the Vietnam War. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl Chloe Zimmerer)