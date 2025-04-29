DPAA Recovery Operations 25-2VN

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) recovery team members work in an excavated archaeological unit in Vietnam on March 29, 2025. DPAA’s mission is to provide the fullest possible accounting for our missing personnel to their families and the nation; there are currently 1,572 missing U.S. personnel from the Vietnam War. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl Chloe Zimmerer)