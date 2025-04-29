DPAA Recovery Operations 25-2VN

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Lt. Patrick Hennessey, a team leader with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA), takes accountability of local Vietnamese workers in Vietnam on March 19 on 2025. DPAA’s mission is to provide the fullest possible accounting for our missing personnel to their families and the nation; there are currently 1,572 missing U.S. personnel from the Vietnam War. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl Chloe Zimmerer)