A local Vietnamese worker carries sandbags toward an excavated unit in Vietnam on April 8, 2025. DPAA’s mission is to provide the fullest possible accounting for our missing personnel to their families and the nation; there are currently 1,572 missing U.S. personnel from the Vietnam War. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl Chloe Zimmerer)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2025 21:15
|Photo ID:
|9011601
|VIRIN:
|250408-M-YD117-1056
|Resolution:
|6788x4528
|Size:
|2.12 MB
|Location:
|A LUOI, VN
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DPAA Recovery Operations 25-2VN [Image 15 of 15], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.