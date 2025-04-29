DPAA Recovery Operations 25-2VN

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A local Vietnamese worker carries sandbags toward an excavated unit in Vietnam on April 8, 2025. DPAA’s mission is to provide the fullest possible accounting for our missing personnel to their families and the nation; there are currently 1,572 missing U.S. personnel from the Vietnam War. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl Chloe Zimmerer)