    DPAA Recovery Operations 25-2VN [Image 4 of 15]

    DPAA Recovery Operations 25-2VN

    A LUOI, VIETNAM

    04.09.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

    A local Vietnamese worker carries sandbags toward an excavated unit in Vietnam on April 8, 2025. DPAA’s mission is to provide the fullest possible accounting for our missing personnel to their families and the nation; there are currently 1,572 missing U.S. personnel from the Vietnam War. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl Chloe Zimmerer)

    Date Taken: 04.09.2025
    Date Posted: 05.02.2025 21:15
    VIRIN: 250408-M-YD117-1056
    Location: A LUOI, VN
