DPAA Recovery Operations 25-2VN

John Figuerres, acting deputy director for operations, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA), talks to recovery team members during a site visit in Vietnam on March 29, 2025. DPAA’s mission is to provide the fullest possible accounting for our missing personnel to their families and the nation; there are currently 1,572 missing U.S. personnel from the Vietnam War. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl Chloe Zimmerer)
