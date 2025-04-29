Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DPAA Recovery Operations 25-2VN [Image 6 of 15]

    DPAA Recovery Operations 25-2VN

    A LUOI, VIETNAM

    03.18.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Lance DeRosier, Independent Duty Medical Technician with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA), prepares a site for excavation in Vietnam on March 17, 2025. DPAA’s mission is to provide the fullest possible accounting for our missing personnel to their families and the nation; there are currently 1,572 missing U.S. personnel from the Vietnam War. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl Chloe Zimmerer)

    Date Taken: 03.18.2025
    Date Posted: 05.02.2025 21:15
    Photo ID: 9011606
    VIRIN: 250317-M-YD117-1008
    Resolution: 4347x6517
    Size: 894.83 KB
    Location: A LUOI, VN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DPAA Recovery Operations 25-2VN [Image 15 of 15], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

