DPAA Recovery Operations 25-2VN

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Lance DeRosier, Independent Duty Medical Technician with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA), prepares a site for excavation in Vietnam on March 17, 2025. DPAA’s mission is to provide the fullest possible accounting for our missing personnel to their families and the nation; there are currently 1,572 missing U.S. personnel from the Vietnam War. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl Chloe Zimmerer)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2025 21:15
|Photo ID:
|9011606
|VIRIN:
|250317-M-YD117-1008
|Resolution:
|4347x6517
|Size:
|894.83 KB
|Location:
|A LUOI, VN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
