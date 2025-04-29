DPAA Recovery Operations 25-2VN

U.S. Navy Lt. Patrick Hennessey, a team leader with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA), waits to wet-screen material during recovery operations in Vietnam on March 17, 2025. DPAA’s mission is to provide the fullest possible accounting for our missing personnel to their families and the nation; there are currently 1,572 missing U.S. personnel from the Vietnam War. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl Chloe Zimmerer)
