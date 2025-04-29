Army Spc. Aidan McGill, a military police officer assigned to the 34th Military Police Company, receives a coin from Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Rost, the Army senior enlisted advisor for the Minnesota National Guard, at Camp Ripley, April 27, 2025. Throughout the 2025 Best Warrior Competition at Camp Ripley, McGill was a key contributor evaluating competitors on their ability to disassemble, assemble and perform functions check on a 50-caliber machine gun. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2025 10:52
|Photo ID:
|9007433
|VIRIN:
|250427-Z-DY230-1056
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|13.12 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE FALLS, MINNESOTA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Minnesota, NATO allies compete for 2025 Best Warrior [Image 12 of 12], by SSG Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.