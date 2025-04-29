Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Minnesota, NATO allies compete for 2025 Best Warrior [Image 12 of 12]

    Minnesota, NATO allies compete for 2025 Best Warrior

    LITTLE FALLS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh 

    Minnesota National Guard

    Army Spc. Aidan McGill, a military police officer assigned to the 34th Military Police Company, receives a coin from Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Rost, the Army senior enlisted advisor for the Minnesota National Guard, at Camp Ripley, April 27, 2025. Throughout the 2025 Best Warrior Competition at Camp Ripley, McGill was a key contributor evaluating competitors on their ability to disassemble, assemble and perform functions check on a 50-caliber machine gun. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Minnesota, NATO allies compete for 2025 Best Warrior [Image 12 of 12], by SSG Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Canada
    Croatia
    Best Warrior
    State Partnership Program
    Readiness
    Minnesota National Guard

