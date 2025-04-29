Minnesota, NATO allies compete for 2025 Best Warrior

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Army Spc. Aidan McGill, a military police officer assigned to the 34th Military Police Company, receives a coin from Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Rost, the Army senior enlisted advisor for the Minnesota National Guard, at Camp Ripley, April 27, 2025. Throughout the 2025 Best Warrior Competition at Camp Ripley, McGill was a key contributor evaluating competitors on their ability to disassemble, assemble and perform functions check on a 50-caliber machine gun. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)