Minnesota, NATO allies compete for 2025 Best Warrior

Army Spc. Taylor Parpart, a motor transport operator assigned to 1347th Division Sustainment Support Battalion and Minnesota Best Warrior support staff member is presented a coin for excellence by Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Rost, the Army senior enlisted advisor for the Minnesota National Guard, at Camp Ripley, April 27, 2025. Parpart served as a range safety and ammo detail leader during the 2025 Minnesota Best Warrior Competition. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)