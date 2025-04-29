Minnesota, NATO allies compete for 2025 Best Warrior

Army Spc. Taylor Parpart, a motor transport operator assigned to 1347th Division Sustainment Support Battalion and Minnesota Best Warrior support staff member is presented a coin for excellence by Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Rost, the Army senior enlisted advisor for the Minnesota National Guard, at Camp Ripley, April 27, 2025. Parpart served as a range safety and ammo detail leader during the 2025 Minnesota Best Warrior Competition. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)
|04.26.2025
|05.01.2025 10:52
|9007428
|250427-Z-DY230-1059
|6776x4520
|9.22 MB
|LITTLE FALLS, MINNESOTA, US
|2
|0
