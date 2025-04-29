Minnesota, NATO allies compete for 2025 Best Warrior

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Army Staff Sgt. Joseph Miller, a combat medic, assigned to 1st Battalion, 125th Field Artillery, is recognized by Master Sgt. Nathan Carlsrud during an award ceremony for staff supporting the 2025 Minnesota Best Warrior Competition, at Camp Ripley, April 27, 2025. Miller served as the noncommissioned officer in charge of the warrior tasks and land navigation events throughout four days of competition. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)