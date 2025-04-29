Minnesota, NATO allies compete for 2025 Best Warrior

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Army Staff Sgt. Charles Bland, an aviation operations specialist assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 34th Combat Aviation Brigade, is recognized by Master Sgt. Nathan Carlsrud during an award ceremony for staff supporting the 2025 Minnesota Best Warrior Competition, at Camp Ripley, April 27, 2025. Bland served as the noncommissioned officer in charge of the search and evade event throughout four days of competition. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)