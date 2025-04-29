Minnesota, NATO allies compete for 2025 Best Warrior

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Army Sgt. James Hunt, a Minnesota Best Warrior support staff member is presented a coin for excellence by Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Lisa Erikson, command senior enlisted leader for the Minnesota National Guard, at Camp Ripley, April 27, 2025. Hunt served as a range safety officer during the 2025 Best Warrior Competition live fire. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)