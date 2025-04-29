Minnesota, NATO allies compete for 2025 Best Warrior

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Army Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Newlon, a water treatment specialist assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1347th Division Sustainment Support Battalion is recognized by Master Sgt. Nathan Carlsrud during an award ceremony for staff supporting the 2025 Minnesota Best Warrior Competition, at Camp Ripley, April 27, 2025. Newlon served as the noncommissioned officer in charge of the Valor Ruck event throughout four days of competition. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)