Minnesota, NATO allies compete for 2025 Best Warrior

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Army Sgt. Brianna Hoffman, a unit supply specialist assigned to Joint Force Headquarters, receives a coin from Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Lisa Erikson, command senior enlisted leader for the Minnesota National Guard, at Camp Ripley, April 27, 2025. Hoffman ensured all supply requirements were supported each day during the 2025 Best Warrior Competition. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)