Minnesota, NATO allies compete for 2025 Best Warrior

Army Sgt. Noah Bachman, a human resources specialist assigned to the 147th Human Resources Company, is recognized by Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Rost, the Army senior enlisted advisor for the Minnesota National Guard, at Camp Ripley, April 27, 2025. Bachman served as a task leader for the M240B machine gun live-fire range during the 2025 Minnesota Best Warrior Competition at Camp Ripley. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)