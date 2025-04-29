Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Minnesota, NATO allies compete for 2025 Best Warrior [Image 7 of 12]

    Minnesota, NATO allies compete for 2025 Best Warrior

    LITTLE FALLS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh 

    Minnesota National Guard

    Army Sgt. Noah Bachman, a human resources specialist assigned to the 147th Human Resources Company, is recognized by Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Rost, the Army senior enlisted advisor for the Minnesota National Guard, at Camp Ripley, April 27, 2025. Bachman served as a task leader for the M240B machine gun live-fire range during the 2025 Minnesota Best Warrior Competition at Camp Ripley. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

    Date Taken: 04.26.2025
    Date Posted: 05.01.2025 10:52
    Photo ID: 9007427
    VIRIN: 250427-Z-DY230-1050
    Resolution: 6828x4554
    Size: 9.18 MB
    Location: LITTLE FALLS, MINNESOTA, US
    This work, Minnesota, NATO allies compete for 2025 Best Warrior [Image 12 of 12], by SSG Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Canada
    Croatia
    Best Warrior
    State Partnership Program
    Readiness
    Minnesota National Guard

