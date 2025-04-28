Balikatan 25: MRF-D 25.3, 3dMBde conduct counter-landing live-fire

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Thomas B. Savage, left, the commanding general of 1st Marine Division, and Col. Jason Armas, the commanding officer of Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3, speak after a counter-landing live-fire event in support of Exercise Balikatan 25 at Rizal, Palawan, Philippines, April 28, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the U.S. and Philippine armed forces designed to strengthen the alliance, showcase the capable combined force, and demonstrate the commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Keegan Jones)