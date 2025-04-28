Balikatan 25: MRF-D 25.3, 3dMBde conduct counter-landing live-fire

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Adam Clyne, an assistant patrol leader with 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3, speaks to a Philippine Marine with 3rd Marine Brigade, Philippine Marine Corps, before a counter-landing live-fire rehearsal in support of Exercise Balikatan 25 at Rizal, Palawan, Philippines, April 27, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the U.S. and Philippine armed forces designed to strengthen the alliance, showcase the capable combined force, and demonstrate the commitment to regional security and stability. Clyne is a native of Minnesota. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Keegan Jones)