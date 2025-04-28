Balikatan 25: MRF-D 25.3, 3dMBde conduct counter-landing live-fire

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Leonardo Vernalha, a team leader with 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3, applies camouflage paint during a counter-landing live-fire rehearsal in support of Exercise Balikatan 25 at Rizal, Palawan, Philippines, April 27, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the U.S. and Philippine armed forces designed to strengthen the alliance, showcase the capable combined force, and demonstrate the commitment to regional security and stability. Vernalha is a native of Massachusetts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo illustration by Cpl. Keegan Jones) (Double exposure photo made in-camera with a Canon EOS R5)