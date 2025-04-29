Multinational forces set to launch KAMANDAG 9 in the Philippines

Photo By Cpl. Keegan Jones | U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Adam Clyne, an assistant patrol leader with 2nd Battalion, 1st...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Keegan Jones | U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Adam Clyne, an assistant patrol leader with 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3, and a Philippine Marine with 3rd Marine Brigade, Philippine Marine Corps, pose for a photo before a counter-landing live-fire rehearsal in support of Exercise Balikatan 25 at Rizal, Palawan, Philippines, April 27, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the U.S. and Philippine armed forces designed to strengthen the alliance, showcase the capable combined force, and demonstrate the commitment to regional security and stability. Clyne is a native of Minnesota. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Keegan Jones) see less | View Image Page

PUERTO PRINCESA, Philippines — Service members from the United States, Philippines, Japan, Republic of Korea and United Kingdom will kick off Exercise KAMANDAG 9 on May 26, 2025, training across the Philippines to enhance multinational military readiness, interoperability, and regional defense capabilities.



The U.S. Marine Corps' participation is led by the Marine Rotational Force – Darwin (MRF-D) 25.3 Marine Air-Ground Task Force (MAGTF), forward-postured from Darwin, Australia. KAMANDAG—short for Kaagapay ng mga Mandirigma ng Dagat, or “Cooperation of the Warriors of the Sea”—is an annual bilateral exercise led by the Philippine Marine Corps (PMC) and U.S. Marine Corps. Held every year since 2016, the exercise reflects both nations’ enduring commitment to regional security through strengthened allied and partner capabilities.



“KAMANDAG 9 is a clear demonstration of the strength of the U.S.-Philippine alliance and our ironclad commitment to regional security and combined readiness,” said Col. Jason C. Armas, commanding officer of the MRF-D 25.3 MAGTF. “Training shoulder to shoulder with our Philippine Marine Corps partners isn’t just about building interoperability—it’s about forging trust in the crucible of shared hardship and preparing together to respond with speed and precision to any crisis, anywhere, anytime.”



Scheduled to run from May 26 to June 6, the exercise will take place across the Philippine archipelago, including Luzon, Batanes, Tawi-Tawi, and Palawan. Opening and closing ceremonies will be held at Marine Barracks Rudiardo Brown in Manila.



KAMANDAG 9 will bring together members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, I and III Marine Expeditionary Forces—including the 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment and 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing—alongside personnel from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, Republic of Korea Marine Corps, and United Kingdom Armed Forces. The expanded scope and participation this year highlight the global importance of maritime security, the value of building multinational maritime domain awareness, and a shared commitment to peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific.



“This year’s KAMANDAG is a testament to the enduring partnership between the Philippine Marine Corps and the United States Marine Corps,” said Maj. Gen. Arturo G. Rojas, commandant of the Philippine Marine Corps. “By operating jointly in complex environments, we are strengthening our capability to defend the archipelago and contributing to a secure and stable Indo-Pacific.”



Training events will include maritime key terrain security operations, defensive counter-landing live-fire drills, littoral maneuver, amphibious operations, and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) training. Subject matter expert exchanges will focus on logistics, engineering, special operations, unmanned aerial reconnaissance, marksmanship, air defense, medical readiness, chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) training, and more.



For media inquiries or coverage opportunities, contact the MRF-D Public Affairs Office at MRFDMedia@usmc.mil.