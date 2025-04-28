Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Balikatan 25: MRF-D 25.3, 3dMBde conduct counter-landing live-fire [Image 4 of 11]

    Balikatan 25: MRF-D 25.3, 3dMBde conduct counter-landing live-fire

    RIZAL, PHILIPPINES

    04.28.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Keegan Jones 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3, put on personal protective equipment, before a counter-landing live-fire rehearsal in support of Exercise Balikatan 25 at Rizal, Palawan, Philippines, April 28, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the U.S. and Philippine armed forces designed to strengthen the alliance, showcase the capable combined force, and demonstrate the commitment to regional security and stability.  (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Keegan Jones)

    Date Taken: 04.28.2025
    Location: RIZAL, PH
