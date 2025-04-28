Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Balikatan 25: MRF-D 25.3, 3dMBde conduct counter-landing live-fire [Image 1 of 11]

    Balikatan 25: MRF-D 25.3, 3dMBde conduct counter-landing live-fire

    RIZAL, PHILIPPINES

    04.27.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Keegan Jones 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    Philippine Marines with 3rd Marine Brigade, Philippine Marine Corps, sight in on M16 rifles during a counter-landing live-fire event in support of Exercise Balikatan 25 at Rizal, Palawan, Philippines, April 27, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the U.S. and Philippine armed forces designed to strengthen the alliance, showcase the capable combined force, and demonstrate the commitment to regional security and stability (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Keegan Jones)

