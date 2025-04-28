Balikatan 25: MRF-D 25.3, 3dMBde conduct counter-landing live-fire

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Philippine Marine Cpl. Bryan V. Gabbler with 3rd Marine Brigade, Philippine Marine Corps, sights in on an M60 machine gun during a counter-landing live-fire rehearsal in support of Exercise Balikatan 25 at Rizal, Palawan, Philippines, April 27, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the U.S. and Philippine armed forces designed to strengthen the alliance, showcase the capable combined force, and demonstrate the commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Keegan Jones)