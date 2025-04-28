Balikatan 25: MRF-D 25.3, 3dMBde conduct counter-landing live-fire

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Treven Florianlewis, left, a machine gunner, and Cpl. Matthew Assuncao, a team leader, both with 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3, sight in on M27 infantry automatic rifles during a counter-landing live-fire rehearsal in support of Exercise Balikatan 25 at Rizal, Palawan, Philippines, April 28, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the U.S. and Philippine armed forces designed to strengthen the alliance, showcase the capable combined force, and demonstrate the commitment to regional security and stability. Florianlewis is a native of Ohio and Assuncao is a native of Rhode Island. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Keegan Jones)