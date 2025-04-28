Bravo Company holds change of command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Matthew Mogish, the outgoing bravo company commander, Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, gives closing statements during a change of command ceremony on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, April 25, 2025. Capt. Matthew Mogish served two years as the company commander and was relieved by Capt. Pruitt Griffin, who previously served as the plans and program officer of G-6, MCIPAC. Mogish is a native of Texas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brody Robertson)