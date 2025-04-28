Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bravo Company holds change of command ceremony [Image 6 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Bravo Company holds change of command ceremony

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.25.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Brody Robertson 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Marc Walker, commanding officer of Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, gives closing statements during a change of command ceremony on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, April 25, 2025. Capt. Matthew Mogish served two years as the company commander and was relieved by Capt. Pruitt Griffin, who previously served as the plans and program officer of G-6, MCIPAC. Walker is a native of Virginia. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brody Robertson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 04.28.2025 20:38
    Photo ID: 9000576
    VIRIN: 250425-M-QH573-1072
    Resolution: 5121x3414
    Size: 15.69 MB
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bravo Company holds change of command ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Brody Robertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Bravo Company holds change of command ceremony
    Bravo Company holds change of command ceremony
    Bravo Company holds change of command ceremony
    Bravo Company holds change of command ceremony
    Bravo Company holds change of command ceremony
    Bravo Company holds change of command ceremony
    Bravo Company holds change of command ceremony
    Bravo Company holds change of command ceremony
    Bravo Company holds change of command ceremony
    Bravo Company holds change of command ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Okinawa
    USMC
    B Co
    Change of command
    MCIPAC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download