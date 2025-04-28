Bravo Company holds change of command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Pruitt Griffin, the incoming company commander of Bravo Company, Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, gives closing remarks during a change of command ceremony on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, April 25, 2025. Capt. Matthew Mogish served two years as the company commander and was relieved by Griffin, who previously served as the plans and program officer of G-6, MCIPAC. Griffin is a native of Mississippi. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brody Robertson)