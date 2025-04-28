U.S. Marines with Bravo Company, Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, bow during the chaplain’s invocation for a change of command ceremony on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, April 25, 2025. Capt. Matthew Mogish served two years as the company commander and was relieved by Capt. Pruitt Griffin, who previously served as the plans and program officer of G-6, MCIPAC. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brody Robertson)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2025 20:40
|Photo ID:
|9000571
|VIRIN:
|250425-M-QH573-1028
|Resolution:
|4702x3135
|Size:
|7.76 MB
|Location:
|CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bravo Company holds change of command ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Brody Robertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.