Bravo Company holds change of command ceremony

U.S. Marines with Bravo Company, Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific stand in a formation during a change of command ceremony for B Co, H&S Bn, MCIPAC, on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, April 25, 2025. Capt. Matthew Mogish served two years as the company commander and was relieved by Capt. Pruitt Griffin, who previously served as the plans and program officer of G-6, MCIPAC. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brody Robertson)