Bravo Company holds change of command ceremony

Flowers are presented to Capt. Matthew Mogish’s wife during a change of command ceremony for B Company, Headquarters & Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, April 25, 2025. Mogish served two years as the company commander and was relieved by Capt. Pruitt Griffin, who previously served as the plans and program officer of G-6, MCIPAC. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brody Robertson)