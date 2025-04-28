Bravo Company holds change of command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Matthew Mogish, left, the outgoing company commander of Bravo Company, Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, receives the company colors from 1st Sgt. Hunter Misner, first sergeant for B Co, H&S Bn, MCIPAC, during a change of command ceremony on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, April 25, 2025. Mogish served two years as the company commander and was relieved by Capt. Pruitt Griffin, who previously served as the plans and program officer of G-6, MCIPAC. Mogish is a native of Texas and Misner is a native of Florida. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brody Robertson)