U.S and Djboutian military members participate in Sea Sisters event

Djboutian Coast Guard Dr. Fatouma Yacin spoke during the closing ceremony of Sea Sisters at Camp Dorelah, April 15, 2025. The event strengthens partnerships between U.S. and Djiboutian service members, increasing the interoperability and lethality of troops. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Micheala Maldonado)
