U.S and Djboutian military members participate in Sea Sisters event

A U.S. Navy Maritime Security Squadron One (MSRON) member teaches women assigned to the Djiboutian Coast Guard how to maintain and troubleshoot an outboard engine during Sea Sisters at Camp Doraleh, April 15, 2025. They were taught how air, fuel, and sparks are the main competents when troubleshooting the motor and how each plays a part in making the motor run.(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Micheala Maldonado)