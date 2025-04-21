Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S and Djboutian military members participate in Sea Sisters event [Image 3 of 9]

    U.S and Djboutian military members participate in Sea Sisters event

    DJIBOUTI

    04.15.2025

    Photo by Spc. Micheala Maldonado 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    A U.S. Navy Maritime Security Squadron One (MSRON) member teaches women assigned to the Djiboutian Coast Guard how to maintain and troubleshoot an outboard engine during Sea Sisters at Camp Doraleh, April 15, 2025. They were taught how air, fuel, and sparks are the main competents when troubleshooting the motor and how each plays a part in making the motor run.(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Micheala Maldonado)

    Djibouti
    AFRICOM
    Army
    CJTF-HOA
    CLDJ
    Sea Sisters

