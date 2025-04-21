Women with the Djiboutian Coast Guard participate in a weapons simulator training during Sea Sisters at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti April 14, 2025. Those who participated in Sea Sisters were trained on handling, firing and trouble shooting multiple weapons systems to include the M9 pistol and M4. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Micheala Maldonado)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2025 08:45
|Photo ID:
|8998437
|VIRIN:
|250414-A-YF092-7220
|Resolution:
|7243x4829
|Size:
|2.64 MB
|Location:
|DJ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S and Djboutian military members participate in Sea Sisters event [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Micheala Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.