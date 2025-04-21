U.S and Djboutian military members participate in Sea Sisters event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Women with the Djiboutian Coast Guard participate in a weapons simulator training during Sea Sisters at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti April 14, 2025. Those who participated in Sea Sisters were trained on handling, firing and trouble shooting multiple weapons systems to include the M9 pistol and M4. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Micheala Maldonado)