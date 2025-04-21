U.S and Djboutian military members participate in Sea Sisters event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Navy Maritime Security Squadron One (MSRON) member assists a Djiboutian Coast Guard member with properly wrapping a wound during Sea Sisters at Camp Dorelah, April 16, 2025. Members were trained on wrapping a wound, placing a tourniquet and properly checking for injuries. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Micheala Maldonado)